The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Reportedly Dead At 41

Kobe Bryant taking questions from the media.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant speaks to the media at a press conference before his #8 and #24 jerseys are retired by the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant, the legendary Los Angeles Lakers guard, has reportedly died at the age of 41. The Hall of Fame player was reportedly in a helicopter accident.

TMZ Sports is reporting that Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, was killed in a fiery crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

Multiple Los Angeles-based outlets have since confirmed the tragic news.

From Variety.com:

Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and future NBA Hall of Famer, died on Sunday in a helicopter crash. He was 41.
Officials confirm to Variety that Bryant was a passenger on board a helicopter that crashed in the Los Angeles County suburb of Calabasas.

NBC News has confirmed that a crash took place:

Five people are dead in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area Sunday morning.

A call for a downed helicopter in Calabasas went out at 10:01 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. There were no survivors in the crash.

LA County Sheriffs have also confirmed that the crash happened:

Stay tuned for more details.

This story is developing.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.