Kobe Bryant, the legendary Los Angeles Lakers guard, has reportedly died at the age of 41. The Hall of Fame player was reportedly in a helicopter accident.

TMZ Sports is reporting that Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, was killed in a fiery crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

Multiple Los Angeles-based outlets have since confirmed the tragic news.

From Variety.com:

Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and future NBA Hall of Famer, died on Sunday in a helicopter crash. He was 41. Officials confirm to Variety that Bryant was a passenger on board a helicopter that crashed in the Los Angeles County suburb of Calabasas.

NBC News has confirmed that a crash took place:

Five people are dead in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area Sunday morning. A call for a downed helicopter in Calabasas went out at 10:01 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. There were no survivors in the crash.

LA County Sheriffs have also confirmed that the crash happened:

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

