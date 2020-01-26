Kobe Bryant Sends Cool Message To LeBron After Saturday’s Game

LeBron James climbed up to another spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list on Saturday night, jumping Kobe Bryant for No. 3 overall

The Los Angeles Lakers star talked about Bryant’s impact on him as a player following the game (a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers).

“It’s just too much. It’s too much. The story is too much,” James said of Bryant. “It doesn’t make sense. Just to make a long story short, now I’m here in a Lakers uniform, in Philadelphia, where he’s from. The first time I ever met him, gave me his shoes on All-Star Weekend. It’s surreal. It doesn’t make no sense, but the universe just puts things in your life. And I guess when you live in the right way, when you just give it everything to whatever you’re doing, things happen organically.

“And it’s not supposed to make sense, but it just happens. And I’m happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers. The man has two jerseys hanging up in Staples Center. It’s just crazy.”

Bryant sent James a cool message on Twitter in response:

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

The Sixers beat the Lakers, 108-91, on Saturday night.

James had 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He now trails just Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone on the NBA all-time scoring list.