Almost 2 Million People Have Signed This Kobe Bryant Petition

NBA fans across the world have been trying to come up with appropriate tributes for Kobe Bryant in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s tragic death.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in California. The group was reportedly on their way to a basketball game.

One popular proposed tribute is a big one: Make Kobe Bryant the NBA’s new logo.

The longtime logo has been former Lakers star Jerry West. Nearly 2 million people have signed a petition to change the logo to Kobe.

“With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo,” the Change.org petition reads.

There is no argument; Kobe Bryant needs to be the logo. Your move, @NBA. pic.twitter.com/9cnAnXTjUF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 28, 2020

More than 1.7 million people have signed the petition as of 10 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear what exactly the Lakers and the NBA have planned for Bryant in terms of tributes. Whatever ends up being done needs to be big.