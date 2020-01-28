The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Almost 2 Million People Have Signed This Kobe Bryant Petition

Kobe Bryant runs down the court during a Lakers game.PHOENIX - MAY 02: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks back while running downcourt in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2007 NBA Playoffs at US Airways Center on May 2, 2007 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

NBA fans across the world have been trying to come up with appropriate tributes for Kobe Bryant in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s tragic death.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in California. The group was reportedly on their way to a basketball game.

One popular proposed tribute is a big one: Make Kobe Bryant the NBA’s new logo.

The longtime logo has been former Lakers star Jerry West. Nearly 2 million people have signed a petition to change the logo to Kobe.

“With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo,” the Change.org petition reads.

More than 1.7 million people have signed the petition as of 10 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear what exactly the Lakers and the NBA have planned for Bryant in terms of tributes. Whatever ends up being done needs to be big.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.