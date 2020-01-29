Photo: Kobe Bryant’s Wife, Vanessa, Changes Her Instagram Profile

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, has yet to publicly comment on Sunday’s tragic accident. This is of course very understandable. She lost her husband of 20 years and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in the fatal helicopter accident.

TMZ is reporting that Vanessa Bryant has made one change on social media in the wake of Sunday’s heartbreaking tragedy.

The wife of the former Los Angeles Lakers star changed her Instagram profile picture to a photo of Kobe and Gianna.

The Instagram account had reportedly been private:

The photo is from Kobe’s final NBA All-Star Game in 2016. He was accompanied by his family for the game in Toronto.

Gianna was an aspiring WNBA player. She reportedly was hellbent on making the league and dreamed of playing collegiately at UCONN.

Kobe and Gianna had been spotted sitting on the sideline at several NBA and WNBA games over the past couple of years.

The helicopter was reportedly on its way to a girls basketball game in California before it tragically crashed on Sunday.

Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by the awful tragedy.