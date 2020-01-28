Kobe Bryant’s High School Reveals Special Tribute

Most of the sports world is uniting together to honor the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The latest tribute being prepared for the former five-time champion is coming from Lower Merion High School.

Bryant elected to skip college and join the NBA. He made a name for himself at Lower Merion from 1992 to 1996, scoring 2,883 points and leading the team to a state title.

Though Bryant is most known for wearing No. 8 and No. 24 during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, he actually wore No. 33 at Lower Merion.

When Lower Merion’s boys and girls varsity teams step on the court tonight, they’ll honor Bryant with 33 seconds of silence prior to tipoff.

This is the first home game for Lower Merion since the tragic death of Bryant.

Despite some talk about games being canceled this week, the school decided they’ll play because it’s what they believe Bryant would have wanted.

Kobe Bryant's High School to Have 33 Seconds of Silence at 1st Game Since Death https://t.co/N3Bmzzuhgn — TMZ (@TMZ) January 28, 2020

According to TMZ, Lower Merion head basketball coach Gregg Downer spoke with his players shortly after the tragedy took place.

This is a tough time for so many people, especially since Bryant touched the lives of coaches, fans and players. We’ll continue to keep his loved ones in our thoughts.