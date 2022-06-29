Kobe Bryant's Old Comment On Steph Curry Goes Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 6: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors on March 6, 2016 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

Legendary southern hip hop artist Killer Mike was a huge fan of the late Kobe Bryant.

And during a recent appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, the "Run the Jewels" rapper recalled one of his favorite Kobe stories.

[T.I.] called me, he said 'Ay ... I'm in the studio. Kobe up here, come meet him.' I was like, 'Hell yeah, let's do it.' [laughs]. Cause everybody who knows me knows I really love Kobe. ... So we in there and I'm asking Kobe ... 'You finna retire? Who I got to watch now?' He said, 'Listen I'm gonna tell you this kid I'm watching ... Man there's this kid in Golden State, Steph Curry... He the one, all he gotta do is stay healthy.'

Kobe's old Steph comments started to go viral around NBA Twitter this week.

"Beautiful," a Warriors fan replied.

"I hated Kobe for years for beating AI in the Finals," another fan said. "But I regret not enjoying him as a player because it’s not one bad story from players that I’ve heard."

"Ppl been rushing to anoint the next Kobe for years when the closest thing to him nowadays really is Steph," another user tweeted.

"I always called Steph Kobe 2.0," another said. "That’s the beauty of hoops, it naturally draws you to players based on who you liked previously and Kobe always knew."

Miss you, Bean.