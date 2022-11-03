Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."

"There's a sense of entitlement with this Steelers team. There's not a true leader," Stewart said.

Stewart might be onto something there. The October quarterback controversy between Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett didn't go over well with Trubisky, but might not have gone over well with others either.

Pittsburgh's decision to trade Chase Claypool might be an indicator that they're struggling to rein in some of the bigger personalities on the team.

But there's a saying in the NFL that winning cures everything - and unfortunately, the Steelers haven't done enough winning to keep everyone happy with just one win in their last seven games.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has declared over and over that he will not fire any of his assistant coaches. But as the team continues to struggle, the pressure will continue to mount.

Will anyone step up for the Steelers over these final few months of the season?