Korey Foreman, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has made a decision on where he’ll be playing college football.

The five-star prospect out of Corona, California has committed to Clemson.

Foreman, a 6-foot-4 defensive end, committed to Dabo Swinney and Co. over LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon, among other programs.

“I am 110% COMMITTED to Clemson University” he announced on Instagram.

Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class now ranks No. 1 in the country, jumping Ohio State, per 247Sports’ team rankings.

Swinney has now landed arguably the No. 1 recruits in back-to-back classes in Foreman and 2020 five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

The Tigers may be coming off a national title game loss, but no college football program is in better shape than Clemson right now.