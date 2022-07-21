Kraft Heinz Reportedly Reaches New Agreement With Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Heinz Field during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game on September 24, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Heinz is still going to be part of the Pittsburgh Steelers moving forward.

The company may not have the naming rights to the stadium anymore, but it's still going to be present in multiple ways.

Per Mark Belko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Kraft Heinz will continue to sponsor the "Heinz Red Zone" when the Steelers get inside their opponents' 20-yard line.

One of the ketchup bottles could also be returning to the stadium, even though they were seen coming down earlier this week. It would be part of a Heinz display located inside the stadium.

"We’re happy to say we’re going to continue to work with Heinz. Heinz is going to continue to be a corporate partner of ours,” said Ryan Huzjak, who's the Steelers' vice president of sales and marketing

This will surely make some Steelers fans happy, especially after Heinz lost the naming rights to Acrisure earlier this month.

Acrisure is set to pay $10 million a year for the naming rights over the next 15 years.