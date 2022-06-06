Kristin Cavallari Has Message For Ex-Husband Jay Cutler

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 25: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the Uncommon James VIP Grand Opening at Uncommon James on October 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Kristin Cavallari had a fascinating message for her ex-husband over the weekend.

TMZSports caught up with Cavallari at the airport and she said that she's "been partying for two years" as the two have finally divorced.

This comes after Cutler spoke briefly about the situation on his podcast "Uncut with Jay Cutler" when Cutler said that "When the settlement came through, I threw a party."

Cavallari and Cutler filed for divorce two years ago after they were together for 10 years. They met at a Bears preseason game when Cutler was still the starting quarterback and the rest was history.

They also ended up having three children together.

It seems like both parties are happier than ever now that the divorce looks to be finally official.

We'll have to see what's next for both of them on an individual level.