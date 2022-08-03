Kristin Cavallari Reveals Her Preference For Ex-Husband Jay Cutler

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: TV personality Kristin Cavallari attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari may have divorced former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler two years ago, but she still wishes her ex-husband the best.

During a recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Cavallari explained that she hopes Cutler remarries, despite their "toxic" relationship.

“I hope that he finds someone, I really do,” Cavallari said. “I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried.”

Cavallari went on to describe her relationship with the one-time Pro Bowler as "unhappy" and "unhealthy" and something that she didn't want her kids to think "was normal."

“I’m very careful about what I say,” Cavallari continued, adding that one of her sons even Googles his parents. “It was toxic, period, end of story. That’s all I need to say.”

Cutler and Cavallari married in 2013 during his days in Chicago, and the two share three children.

Just last month, Cavallari called divorcing the 12-year NFL QB the "best thing" she has ever done.