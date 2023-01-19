Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Dated Another Prominent Quarterback

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: TV personality Kristin Cavallari attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

During the latest episode of the Back to the Beach podcast, Kristin Cavallari made it sound like she's done dating athletes.

"I don't want to say anything I'm going to end up regretting — but I don't think I want to date another athlete," Cavallari admitted. "I've done that. I want to leave that in the past."

Cavallari, the founder of Uncommon James, married former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in 2013. They eventually announced their divorce in 2020.

Before she had a lengthy relationship with Cutler, Cavallari actually dated former USC quarterback Matt Leinart.

"I dated him when I was 18, my second half of my senior year. He was a five-year senior at USC," Cavallari revealed on her podcast. "He was on top of the world that year. I was so excited about it, clearly, like no chill whatsoever but it was a big deal for me."

Even though Cavallari's relationship with Leinart didn't go the distance, they're still on good terms.

"I'm actually still good friends with Matt. Matt is the nicest human being on the planet," she said. "He's such a great guy."

While there always seems to be a spotlight on Cavallari's dating history, it's worth noting that she has done a great job of building her brand.

The same thing can be said for Leinart, who is currently a college football analyst for Fox Sports.