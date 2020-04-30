Kristin Cavallari Is Reportedly Upset With Jay Cutler’s Handling Of Divorce

Kristin Cavallari is reportedly not happy with Jay Cutler’s handling of their divorce, according to new documents uncovered by TMZ Sports.

The prominent couple announced on Sunday that they are splitting up. They had been together for 10 years and have multiple children.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” Jay and Kristin announced in a joint statement.

TMZ Sports is now reporting that Cavallari filed documents in court on Wednesday, detailing her frustrations with Cutler.

Cutler allegedly refused to let Cavallari buy her own house and is withholding money, according to the documents reported by TMZ Sports.

From the report:

Kristin claims the nastiness started later that month when they got back from the Bahamas. In the docs, she claims Jay told her he would not release the funds she needed for the house. She thinks that was his way of “punishing” her. It seems they also didn’t see eye-to-eye on child custody. Kristin reportedly claims he tried to intimidate her into accepting a custody arrangement she deemed “unfavorable” … and told her he wouldn’t leave the Tennessee home they currently shareKristin claims living under the same roof with Jay creates a bad environment for their 3 kids, because he’s constantly trying to pick fights with her in front of them.

Divorces can get pretty ugly. Hopefully Jay and Kristin can work things out amicably, especially for their children.

The couple has been in the spotlight a lot in recent years, with the Very Cavallari reality show hitting the air. It focuses on Kristin’s company, Uncommon James, and their relationship.

You can view TMZ Sports’ full report here.