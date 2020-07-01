Despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases in states like Texas, Florida and Arizona, there are some in the country who still think we should be moving forward with the reopening of businesses/society. One Kentucky Sports Radio caller made his thoughts known on Tuesday – at least when it comes to the sports world.

A man who goes by ‘Big Al’ had an interesting back-and-forth with KSR’s Matt Jones about whether sports should be being played during the pandemic. He cited the 1918 flu pandemic, noting that Major League Baseball continued its season despite the fact that hundreds of thousands of Americans perished.

Eventually Jones asked the caller how many people would need to die for him to not want things to be “normal.”

Jones then asked if the caller would be “cool” with one million people dying from coronavirus so we could have sports. His response? “Yes because we would maintain our freedoms.”

KSR Caller #2 today: Big Al says he is ok if 1 million people die with Coronavirus if we get to have Football and our Freedoms pic.twitter.com/fmDkZIR4KS — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 30, 2020

Surely, ‘Big Al’ has been mocked in the aftermath. But the reality is that this is how some people feel about our country’s response to the virus.

While the NBA and MLB are slated to start back up again later this month, the resurgence of the virus in the past week has some feeling a bit skeptical about how it’s all going to play out. College football and the NFL are also on the horizon, in theory. We’ve seen some players start to rebel against the idea of taking the field as well.

Nearly 130,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus. Over 512,000 have died worldwide.

Hopefully, things clear up in the next month or two – without the need for more loss of life.