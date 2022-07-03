Kumar Rocker Had Minor Surgery: MLB World Reacts

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 30: Starting pitcher Kumar Rocker #80 of the Vanderbilt reacts after giving up a run against Luke Hancock #20 of the Mississippi St. in the top of the fifth inning during game three of the College World Series Championship at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha on June 30, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

As former Vanderbilt star pitcher Kumar Rocker prepares for the 2022 MLB Draft, it appears that there are still some health concerns.

According to ESPN baseball insider Kiley McDaniel, Rocker has undergone a recent shoulder surgery. It was deemed a "minor scope" though and MLB teams were recently informed.

Per the report, Rocker is now "healthy and looking good." He's apparently starting to rise on the MLB draft boards too.

The New York Mets famously did not sign Rocker over medical concerns. As a result, MLB fans largely feel that this news vindicates them for not signing him last year while a few others are joking that it would be hilarious if he became great:

Kumar Rocker has been a top baseball prospect since he was a teenager. He rose to national prominence as the ace pitcher for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

In 2019, Rocker earned College World Series Most Outstanding Player as he helped the Commodores win the national title.

Two years later, the New York Mets made Rocker the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. But despite reaching a verbal agreement on a contract, the Mets ultimately did not make him an offer due to medical information.

The Mets were panned for the decision at the time, but it's becoming pretty clear that they were on to something.

When will Kumar Rocker make his debut in Major League Baseball?