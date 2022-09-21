Kurt Angle Names His 3 Ideal Opponents For Final Match

BOSTON - MARCH 27: Wrestler Kurt Angle, an Olympic Gold Medal winner, is the official spokesperson to spearhead TNA's Save Olympic Wrestling campaign petitioning to reinstate wrestling as an Olympic sport for the 2020 games. He was photographed in the lobby of the Sherton Hotel. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

At 53 years of age, former Olympic gold medal winner and WWE champion Kurt Angle knows he doesn't have many matches left. But if the chance at a retirement match comes, he has an idea of who he'd prefer to fight.

In an interview with Wrasslinews, Angle said that there are three ideal opponents he has in mind. The first is longtime rival John Cena, then there's current WWE champion Roman Reigns followed by former WWE champion Seth Rollins.

“John, I still think that he is possibly still in his prime. So I would definitely say John Cena,” Kurt Angle said. “And the reason for that is, I’m 53 years old. I’m not the same athlete I was when I was 33. And when I decided to retire, it was because I lost the step. Knowing that John’s still in his prime, I know that he can carry me through a match… I’d want a Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins, or even a John Cena. Those are the names that I would pick because I know those guys would carry me through the match."

Angle explained that he would prefer a younger fighter still in his prime because younger fighters can make older fighters look better. He pointed to Ric Flair's retirement match against the much younger Jay Lethal as an example.

Kurt Angle won two NCAA gold medals and a silver medal wrestling for Clarion University between 1990 and 1992. He went on to win the World Wrestling Championship in 1995 before winning a gold medal at 100 kg wrestling in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta "with a friggin broken neck."

Angle would sign a contract with WWE soon after, where he would become one of the most popular superstars of the next generation.

But more than two decades of wrestling has taken a major physical toll on angle. He may still be in great shape for a man of 53 years old, but he can't do this forever.

It would be an incredible treat if Angle could go out with one last great match.