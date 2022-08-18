Kurt Busch Has Announced Decision On Next 2 Races

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 McDonald's Toyota, works with a crew member during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

Just over a week ago, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch said it became "clear I'm not ready to be back in the race car" after simulating a racing environment.

Unfortunately, an extra week of rest and recovery hasn't done enough. On Thursday afternoon, Busch announced he's taking the next two races off as he continues to recover from a head injury.

"As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right," Busch said in a statement. "Over the last few weeks, I have focused all my efforts on getting better. And in order to fully focus my recovery on trying to be back for the playoffs, I will not be competing in the next two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona."

"This decision was not an easy one, but the right one," Busch's statement continued. "I need to be racing at 100%. I know Ty will continue to do a great job in my absence, and I appreciate the competitiveness he's brought to the track."

Busch said his goal is to be back in his car for the start of the playoffs.