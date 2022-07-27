Kurt Busch Still Not Cleared: NASCAR World Reacts

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the NASCAR world learned that Kurt Busch wouldn't be racing.

NASCAR announced on Sunday morning that the 23XI Racing driver has not been cleared to race, as he was still dealing with concussion-like symptoms.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Busch won't be back in the car this weekend either. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Ty Gibbs will be filling in for Busch again this weekend.

Fans are hoping this isn't the end of Busch's career.

"There's no way bro, I can't stand the fact that Kurt might have to retire early if this causes problems in the future, he still has so much left in him," one fan said.

Other fans are just hoping for a speedy recovery.

"Not surprised. Concussions can take a long time to recover from. Hoping for the best for Kurt," another fan said.

Others are expecting a great race from Gibbs. "TY GIBBS WILL WIN THE RACE, MARK MY WORDS," a fan said.

Gibbs finished a respectable 16th last weekend in relief of Busch. Hopefully Busch will be back on the track in the near future.