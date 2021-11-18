Kurt Warner Has A Telling Admission On Mac Jones

Through the first 10 games in his NFL career, Mac Jones has separated himself as the top quarterback from the 2021 class.

Jones, who currently has the Patriots rolling on a four-game win streak, has already drawn plenty of comparisons to Tom Brady in his first season with New England.

As a current NFL analyst and former opponent of Brady, Kurt Warner has a unique perspective on both the Patriots’ 2021 and 2001 squads. In 2001, Brady’s first season as an NFL starter, New England upset Warner and the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Many analyst from around the league are calling to pump the breaks on the Brady comparisons, but Warner feels Jones is doing more than Brady ever did in his first season as a full-time starter.

“Well I mean, if you’re going to go back to that season, I would say you’re getting more from Mac Jones than you got from Tom Brady,” Warner said on The Rich Eisen Show.

Warner implied that Brady was somewhat carried by a strong run game and elite defense throughout the 2001 season. In 2021, he feels Bill Belichick and the Patriots are relying much more on Jones’ talent through the air.

“Brady was really a placeholder that first year,” Warner said. “Even in the Super Bowl, Brady threw for [145] yards in that game where they beat us. It was really built on defense and running the football. Mac, he’s not in that same mode. Yes they’re running the football well, but they’re putting a lot on his shoulders and they’re asking him to make plays.”

Warner certainly sees some parallels between the Patriots’ 2001 and 2021 teams, but he’s not ready to consider this year’s squad a title contender. That being said, the former All-Pro quarterback did say New England is a team “nobody wants to face.”

Jones and the Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET.