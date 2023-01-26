Kurt Warner Has Brutally Honest Question For NFL Fans

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Former NFL athlete and television broadcaster Kurt Warner during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kurt Warner took a shot at the shock jock sports analysts on Wednesday afternoon.

Warner, who's a correspondent for NFL Network, doesn't like how there are a lot of analysts who just shout things each day on television stations.

He also wants viewers to potentially ask themselves why they're watching that type of TV instead of other analysts who come educated on a topic.

"When did we decide loud, confrontational analysis is 'best' analysis??? Am I the only 1 that would rather analysts just be themselves, come educated, bring a smart, unique take & then let viewers use info to decide what to believe. Analyze to educate, not to “win” the question!" Warner tweeted.

It's a strong point even though there are a lot of people out there who watch Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Stephen A. Smith each day.

He wants real analysis to come back where everyone is civil when debating something in sports and not just arguing for the sake of it.

