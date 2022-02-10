In the rollercoaster world of sports, tough losses often overshadow triumphant victories. At least that appears to be how Kurt Warner feels.

The former NFL quarterback is still haunted by the Rams’ loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 36.

The Rams were 14-point favorites over the Patriots in that game. The team, at the time, was one of the best watches on television. Their dynamic and often explosive offense rolled over opponents. But not the Patriots.

Warner and the Rams fell 20-17 that day. It was the beginning of the Patriots’ dynasty with Tom Brady at the helm.

“I think about that Super Bowl quite often,” Warner told USA TODAY Sports. “If there’s one game I think about more than any others, winning the Super Bowl or even the third Super Bowl that I lost at the end to Pittsburgh, it’s the game against the Patriots because we didn’t play our best game on that big stage.

“You just go ‘Man, we missed an opportunity to do something great.'”

Looking to blame someone for the Patriots and Tom Brady’s dominance in the NFL? Kurt Warner takes blame, and told @usatodaysports he thinks about that Super 36 loss quite often.https://t.co/97CsWzoNTi — Jordan Mendoza (@jordan_mendoza5) February 10, 2022

It’s not just that the Rams lost. It’s who they lost to.

Kurt Warner will always, in part, be remembered as the quarterback who lost to a young Tom Brady, who then went on to win six more Super Bowls.

“So not only did you you lose that opportunity, but you also know that it started the great Patriots, Tom Brady dynasty,” he said. “You’re always going to be at the beginning of that story.”