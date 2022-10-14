Kurt Warner Reveals Harsh Reality For Chicago Bears Offense

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Football commentator Kurt Warner is shown prior to Super Bowl XLVIII between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears offense has only scored 93 points in six games, making it one of the worst units in the NFL. But NFL analyst Kurt Warner has an especially harsh reality check for the team.

Taking to Twitter this morning, the Hall of Fame quarterback said that after reviewing the game, he believes that just about everything is wrong with the passing attack from the scheme to the quarterback play to the wide receiver play. In a follow-up tweet, he said that the offensive line is doing Bears QB Justin Fields no favors either.

"Man, after watching tape, my big conclusion: the @ChicagoBears are a mess in the passing game right now! And everyone is taking their turn - scheme, QB, WRs… which makes it a difficult fix!"

Warner dismissed the notion that the Bears are asking Fields to do too much though. In reply to a tweet suggesting that, Warner pointed out that based on what he's seen it's not even as heavy of a workload as what he's seen from high school offenses.

The Bears are currently riding a three-game losing streak though all of those losses have been decided by one score. The team might rank dead last in total offense were it not for their top five rushing attack.

However, right now the team is dead last in completion attempts and passing yards. They have just four touchdowns through the air, which also ranks among the worst in the league.

Chicago have a ton of work ahead of them if they hope to get back to .500 at any point this season. But it starts with the offense.