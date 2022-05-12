Kurt Warner Reveals The 1 Major Challenge For Tom Brady

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Former NFL athlete and television broadcaster Kurt Warner during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When Tom Brady retires, he'll begin the next step of his career as a lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports. It will be the first time he's ever been in the broadcast booth.

The good news is Brady's football IQ is off the charts and should boost his performance.

However, Kurt Warner thinks the all-time great will face one major challenge as a TV analyst.

Warner's concerned about Brady finding a balance between being critical and being liked.

“That’s one of the challenges as you get into television: What am I going to be as an analyst?” Warner told Sam Farmer, via NESN.com. “One of the hardest things is, when you’re a guy like Tom Brady that everybody likes and you want to be liked by people, and you have to figure out how to truly analyze and be critical of what’s going on but not be critical of people.

“Everybody’s afraid of, I don’t want to offend anybody, but I also want to do my job and I want to do it really well. It’s something that I’ve struggled with, because I don’t feel as if I ever attack anybody and say, ‘This person’s terrible.’ But there are times when you go, ‘This isn’t very good. They should do this or that.'”

Brady will always have his haters. But as long as he stays fair in his TV analysis he should be fine.

Brady, meanwhile, will play in his 23rd NFL season later this year.