Kurt Warner Sounds Off On Tua Tagovailoa: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday night, the Miami Dolphins posted a video of QB1 Tua Tagovailoa throwing a deep ball to his new wide receiver target Tyreek Hill.

The video illustrated what many fans worried about when the Dolphins acquired Hill in a blockbuster trade with the Chiefs earlier this offseason: Tua's lack of elite arm strength.

Hill was forced to slow up and turn back to reel in the under-thrown ball.

While this video created a stir around the NFL world, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner isn't basing his opinion on one single clip.

"I played many years of professional football & as much as I hate to admit it, “I under-threw deep passes a number of times in practice!!” There I said it… #GoodToGetThatOffMyChest," he wrote on Twitter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from Warner.

"To think that underthrown balls don’t happen is asinine. Kurt’s coming to Tua’s defense here because he knows just how dumb and overblown that video has become," one fan agreed.

"Did the team feature those throws on a social media hype post? After a year of people questioning arm strength?" another countered.

Are fans overreacting to this preseason video? Or are there some real concerns regarding Tua's arm strength?