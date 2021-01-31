Kurt Warner’s Old Tweet About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

With just over a week remaining before Tom Brady makes his 10th Super Bowl appearance, an old tweet highlighting his greatness has resurfaced.

Back in 2017 (a year many thought could be Brady’s last), Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner shared a hilarious story about the superstar QB on Twitter:

Walking in on son doing homework – saw an article on #TomBrady on computer:

Me: What you doing a project on Tom Brady?

Him: No, writing a paper on “Best QB of All-Time”!!!!#IGetIt #ButShotToTheHeart #InMyOwnHome — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 19, 2017

Warner says his old tweet has gained some heavy traction as Super Bowl LV approaches. With Brady still performing at an elite level four years later, the sentiment of this message still rings true today.

“Not sure why but had a # of ppl hit me up about this 4yr old tweet… funny thing is that it’s even MORE true now… @TomBrady = (bigger) GOAT,” Warner wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

Not sure why but had a # of ppl hit me up about this 4yr old tweet… funny thing is that it’s even MORE true now… @TomBrady = (bigger) GOAT https://t.co/be16t4vCyq — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 29, 2021

Through three postseason wins, Brady has led the 5-seed Tampa Bay Bucs to a Super Bowl appearance behind some incredible stats. The first-year Buccaneer leads all players this season with 860 postseason passing yards and seven touchdowns.

His playoff dominance is nothing new. With a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7, Brady would claim his seventh career Super Bowl ring.