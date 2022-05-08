Kyle Busch Addresses Sunday's Decision: NASCAR World Reacts

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Extra Gum Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Kyle Busch wasn't able to make it through Sunday's throwback NASCAR Cup Series race.

The veteran NASCAR driver had to leave his car during Stage 2 on Sunday afternoon. Busch was one of multiple drivers who was unable to finish the race at Darlington.

“Just the (No.) 6 car blew a right-front tire off of (Turn) 2 and I had nowhere to go, just got collected up and something not of our doing, but it’s frustrating for having a good M&M’s Camry,” Busch told FOX Sports.

“It was nice to be running top five, lead some laps there, and it just felt like we’re trying to hone in on the setup — the short run versus the long run — and where we want it to be good and what all was going to pay dividends at the end of the day. But oh well.”

NASCAR had more on Busch's move:

Busch nursed his car to pit road, only to park it at the entrance of the garage and walk off. As it runs, Busch is listed 33rd of 36 on the results sheet. Keselowski, 34th. At the end of Stage 1, which wrapped on Lap 90, Busch was fourth. He qualified fifth.

NASCAR fans are somewhat split on the decision.

"I believe him, FWIW. Left front was indeed destroyed.," one fan tweeted.

"Although I'd like to believe it based on the damage, the angle of his car says otherwise. He was halfway through the turn and at 45 degrees. Looks like he would've had no problem making it," another fan added.

"At least he keeps it interesting lol," one fan added.

NASCAR's Cup Series race is currently airing on FOX.