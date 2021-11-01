The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NASCAR Driver Apologizes For What He Said In Post-Race Interview

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch looks on with a straight face.HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Extra Gum Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has apologized for what he said in his post-race interview on Sunday afternoon.

Busch, 36, regrets what he said following Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville.

The Joe Gibbs racer apologized for the word he used following Sunday’s race. Busch called out Brad Keselowski for a collision on the final overtime lap.

“I mean, where was he going? What was he going to do? Spin me out? He was trying to do a Harvick is what he was trying to do. For what? For second place? For what? He wasn’t going to transfer through with that. Freaking r——–d, man,” Busch said during a post-race interview.

Busch has since apologized for using the R-word.

“In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it,” he tweeted.

According to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, Busch could still face punishment for what he said in his post-race interview.

Busch was eliminated from postseason contention with Sunday’s result. His post-race interview is reportedly under investigation by NASCAR.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.