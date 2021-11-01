NASCAR Driver Apologizes For What He Said In Post-Race Interview

Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has apologized for what he said in his post-race interview on Sunday afternoon.

Busch, 36, regrets what he said following Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville.

The Joe Gibbs racer apologized for the word he used following Sunday’s race. Busch called out Brad Keselowski for a collision on the final overtime lap.

“I mean, where was he going? What was he going to do? Spin me out? He was trying to do a Harvick is what he was trying to do. For what? For second place? For what? He wasn’t going to transfer through with that. Freaking r——–d, man,” Busch said during a post-race interview.

"I should beat the **** out of him right now." After the race, Kyle Busch called out Brad Keselowski for his move for second on the last lap. BUT… if Alex Bowman were to fail post-race inspection, Kyle beat Brad for second and would get the win. #Championship4 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/eF0sFr0qds — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 31, 2021

Busch has since apologized for using the R-word.

“In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it,” he tweeted.

In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it. — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) November 1, 2021

According to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, Busch could still face punishment for what he said in his post-race interview.

Hamlin doesn't face any potential fines for what he said or actions postrace. NASCAR potentially could fine KyBusch for using the r-word in talking about Keselowski in a media session — possibly could find out about that tomorrow. https://t.co/VgALMT7LDy — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) November 1, 2021

Busch was eliminated from postseason contention with Sunday’s result. His post-race interview is reportedly under investigation by NASCAR.