Kyle Busch, Family Escape Mall Shooting: NASCAR World Reacts

There were thankfully no casualties or injuries at the Mall of America shooting yesterday. But NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch and his family were way too close for comfort.

As the shooting was unfolding, Kyle, his wife Samantha and their son Brexton were revealed to be at the mall. In a social media post, Samantha revealed that they managed to get out safely along with everyone else.

"If you are seeing the news about the @mallofamerica, we got out and are safe. Praying others inside are too," Samantha Busch wrote.

That didn't make the NASCAR world any less shocked to learn how close Kyle Busch and his family were to disaster. Everyone taking to the comments expressed how glad they were that he and his family are safe:

As of writing, Kyle Busch has yet to release a personal statement on the incident. His status for this Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan has not been affected yet.

As for the shooting itself, the suspects are still at large. Bloomington Chief of Police Booker Hodges has called on the culprits to turn themselves in before the police find them.

"I just want to say to those who committed this act — please turn yourself in," Hodges said. "Please turn yourself in, but should you choose not to — our officers, our partners are detectives will not stop until we lock you up."

It's a scary situation. But we're glad no one was harmed.