Kyle Korver Has Reportedly Landed A New NBA Job

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 02: Kyle Korver #26 of the Milwaukee Bucks takes a three-point shot over Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks during the first half at Fiserv Forum on December 02, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. . (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former NBA player turned assistant Kyle Korver reportedly landed a new job this week.

According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, Korver is joining the Atlanta Hawks. He'll be joining the team's front office after serving as a player development coach for the Brooklyn Nets last season.

"The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing the hire of Kyle Korver to a front office role," Charania reported. "Korver played in Atlanta from 2012-17, making the All-Star team in 2015. He was a Nets player development coach last season."

The 41-year-old was a second round pick by the New Jersey Nets in 2003 and went on to have a lengthy NBA career. He most recently suited up for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019-20.

Korver's longest stint with an NBA team came with the Hawks, when he played for the organization from 2012-17. He made the All-Star team in 2015.