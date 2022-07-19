Skip to main content
Kyle Korver Has Reportedly Landed A New NBA Job

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 02: Kyle Korver #26 of the Milwaukee Bucks takes a three-point shot over Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks during the first half at Fiserv Forum on December 02, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 02: Kyle Korver #26 of the Milwaukee Bucks takes a three-point shot over Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks during the first half at Fiserv Forum on December 02, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. . (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Former NBA player turned assistant Kyle Korver reportedly landed a new job this week.

According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, Korver is joining the Atlanta Hawks. He'll be joining the team's front office after serving as a player development coach for the Brooklyn Nets last season.

"The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing the hire of Kyle Korver to a front office role," Charania reported. "Korver played in Atlanta from 2012-17, making the All-Star team in 2015. He was a Nets player development coach last season."

The 41-year-old was a second round pick by the New Jersey Nets in 2003 and went on to have a lengthy NBA career. He most recently suited up for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019-20.

Korver's longest stint with an NBA team came with the Hawks, when he played for the organization from 2012-17. He made the All-Star team in 2015.