Kyle Larson Reacts To What Bubba Wallace Did On Sunday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace wasn't happy with Kyle Larson during Sunday's race.

Wallace went after Larson after a crash knocked both of them out during the race in Las Vegas. He went up to Larson and started pushing him before he had to be separated.

After the incident, Larson spoke to the media and understood why Wallace was upset. He also doesn't want him to be penalized for retaliating against him.

NASCAR is also going to review the entire incident before potentially penalizing Wallace.

Wallace could end up missing next weekend's race in Miami if NASCAR decides to suspend him.

There are currently about 70 laps to go in this race and Ross Chastain has the lead over Chris Buescher, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and William Byron.

You can watch the end of this thrilling race on NBC.