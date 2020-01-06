3-Time Pro Bowler Announces He’s “Stepping Away” At 31

The Spun

Chicago Bears veteran offensive lineman Kyle Long announced this evening that he’s “stepping away” from the game in 2020.

Long, 31, is a three-time Pro Bowler. He was the 20th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Oregon. Long has spent his entire NFL career in Chicago.

The game has taken a toll on Long’s body, though, and he’s announced that he’s stepping away.

“Some chicagoans are probably happy to hear I’m finally stepping away and getting my body right. Some Chicagoans may be sad to hear this. Either way u feel about it, I want u to know how lucky I am to have spent time in your city. I became a man while playing in Chicago. Thank you,” he wrote.

“Special thanks to Phil Emery, Marc Trestman and the rest of that staff for bringing me in. Thanks to and happy birthday to the young lady named Virginia as well. Ryan pace, thank you for keeping me around as well.”

Long is the son of Hall of Fame defensive lineman Howie Long and the younger brother of former NFL defensive end Chris Long.

The Bears are coming off an 8-8 season in 2019.


