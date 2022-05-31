Kyle Lowry Makes His Opinion On This Season Very Clear

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during second half in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round at State Farm Arena on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat finished the 2021-22 season atop the Eastern Conference at 53-29, their best record since LeBron James' last season in South Beach. They outlasted the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost a tough seven-game series to the Boston Celtics.

That's a commendable campaign for most, but Kyle Lowry isn't satisfied.

Following Sunday's 100-96 loss in Game 7, per CBS Sports, the 36-year-old lamented a missed opportunity to make his second NBA Finals appearance against the Golden State Warriors.

"I only play to win championships," Lowry said. "It was fun, and I appreciate my teammates, and I appreciate the opportunity. But for me, it’s a waste of a year. You’re not playing for a championship, it’s a wasted year."

After nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Lowry signed a three-year, $85 million deal with the Heat last offseason. The six-time All-Star averaged 13.4 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game during his first season, but he was limited throughout the postseason.

Lowry missed eight playoff games with a hamstring injury and averaged just 7.8 points in the 10 games played. While he struggled down the stretch, the 15-year veteran helped Miami avoid a Game 6 elimination at Boston with 18 points and 10 assists.

While Lowry wouldn't use injuries as an excuse during his critical assessment, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro were also banged up. It wasn't the final outcome Lowry and the Heat wanted, but they can build on a strong season.