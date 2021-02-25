Kyle Lowry Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is currently playing under the final year of his contract. As Lowry enters free agency following this 2020-21 season, the Raptors have some big decisions to make before this year’s trade deadline.

With the deadline quickly approaching on Mar. 25, potential landing spots for the nine-year Toronto veteran have already started to materialize. According to Philadelphia 76ers beat writer Kieth Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers are all potential trade partners.

While these would all be good fits, Lowry reportedly has the strongest interest in joining the 76ers. Sources told Pompey that a Toronto-Philadelphia deal might be possible given the proper return.

“A source said Kyle Lowry would like to be in Philly,” Pompey wrote. “The source believes the Sixers and Raptors might be able to get something done. But if it comes to that, Toronto would most likely want some picks, young players, and veterans with expiring contracts for Lowry, who’s making $30 million this season.”

A move to Philly makes perfect sense for the 15th-year NBA star.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Lowry’s young basketball career took place right around the corner from the 76ers’ Wells Fargo Arena. Coming out of Cardinal Dougherty High School, the 6-foot guard was a 4-star, No. 6 PG recruit in the 2004 class. For his college decision, Lowry chose to stay close to home — enrolling at Villanova University where he played for two years.

Toronto is a long way from the place where Lowry once called home.

After an NBA championship victory in 2019, the 2020-21 Raptors look like they may be heading into rebuild mode. According to Philadelphia Inquirer sources, the organization wants to thank their all-time great PG with an opportunity to compete for another NBA championship elsewhere if he so pleases.

A trade to Philadelphia would certainly afford Lowry that opportunity.

With a 21-11 record on the year, the 76ers have rolled to a No. 1 ranking in the NBA East. From a personnel standpoint, the six-time All Star point guard would be an outstanding addition for the Sixers. As a battle-tested, veteran PG with three-point shooting prowess, Lowry should meld perfectly with a drive-first facilitator in Ben Simmons. Experience with the the Raptors’ traditional big man scheme would also help him adjust to playing with leading MVP candidate center Joel Embiid.

With Lowry added to an already solid Philly roster, the Sixers would even further their case as a top contender in the East.