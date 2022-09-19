Kyle Pitts Fantasy Managers Not Happy: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons sits up during warmups before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Fantasy football managers aren't happy with the Atlanta Falcons right now.

Kyle Pitts hasn't been getting a lot of targets through two weeks and that's left some fantasy managers wondering if that's going to be the case for the rest of the season.

Through two games, Pitts only has four receptions for 38 yards and no touchdowns.

When head coach Arthur Smith was asked about Pitts' lack of targets, he attributed it to just trying to win games.

"It's not fantasy football. We're just trying to win," Smith said.

Well, if you're trying to win, then why is Pitts not getting a lot of targets?

It's definitely a fair question to ask and it's one that a lot of fans are asking, too.

Getting Pitts back into the receiving game will be a big boost for the Falcons as they search for their first win of the season.

They'll look to notch that win against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 25.