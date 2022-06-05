Kyle Pitts Identifies 1 Major Area Of Focus This Season

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons sits up during warmups before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Kyle Pitts was one of the best tight ends in the league last season and there's no doubt he'll be in that boat again in 2022.

That said, every player always wants to improve and Pitts is no different. For him. he wants to work on the mental side of his game.

He said as much to Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Mentally, I’m trying to get better,” Pitts said. "There’s always room for improvement. The mental, trying to dissect coverage faster. The mental side helps you play faster, just knowing what the defense is going to do.”

Pitts finished the 2021 season with 1,026 receiving yards and one touchdown off 68 receptions.

He'll have a new quarterback throwing him the ball this upcoming season in Marcus Mariota after Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

The sky could be the limit for Pitts if he does get better mentally.