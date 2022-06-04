Kyle Pitts Names 1 Thing He's Trying To Improve For 2022

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons sits up during warmups before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

It was a historic rookie season for fourth overall pick Kyle Pitts in 2021.

And while its his freakish athleticism that made him the highest-drafted tight end in history, Pitts knows there's always room to improve; aiming to take a step forward when it comes to the mental side of the game this season.

Telling the Atlanta Journal-Constituion:

Mentally, I’m trying to get better. There’s always room for improvement. . . . The mental, trying to dissect coverage faster. ...The mental side helps you play faster, just knowing what the defense is going to do.

Falcons second-year head coach Arthur Smith said he's already seen a "different player" when it comes to Pitts' sophomore season.

He’s not facing the unknown. With all these rookies, everything is new to them. New environment, new team, staff, terminology. You see Kyle, you saw him as he progressed through last season. I’ve said it many times, he’s just scratching the surface. You see a different player and mindset. He knows what to expect, what we expect from him. I’ve been really encouraged so far.

Coming off a 68-catch, 1,026-yard Pro Bowl season, it's scary to think Kyle Pitts could be just scratching the surface of his NFL potential.