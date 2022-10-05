Kyle Pitts Not Practicing For Falcons Wednesday

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons sits up during warmups before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

One of the Atlanta Falcons' best pass catchers isn't practicing on Wednesday.

Tight end Kyle Pitts isn't practicing due to an undisclosed reason. He wasn't on the injury report last week and seemed fine during last Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Pitts played in over 60% of his team's snaps in the win but only recorded one reception for 25 yards.

It's been a bit of a slow start for the former top-five overall pick this season. In four games, he has only 10 receptions for 150 yards and no touchdowns.

Hopefully, this ailment is nothing too serious for Pitts considering that the Falcons have a massive game this coming Sunday.

They're set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are coming off a Week 4 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, at Raymond James Stadium.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.