Kyle Pitts Out On Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After an 0-2 start to the season, the Atlanta Falcons are now riding a two-game winning streak thanks in part to star tight end Kyle Pitts. So the last thing the Falcons need is for the Pro Bowler to suffer an injury.

Unfortunately, fans may not get their wish. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Pitts missed the Falcons' practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

Pitts had one reception for 25 yards in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The week before he had five receptions for 87 yards in win over the Seattle Seahawks - their first of the season.

Falcons fans are understandably nervous about Pitts' absence from practice, but the bigger reaction is coming from fantasy football players. Many fantasy players are upset with his limited production through the first four weeks and are largely rolling their eyes at seeing him injured:

As a rookie in 2021, Kyle Pitts became one of the highest drafted tight ends ever and justified the pick by making 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and a touchdown. While he didn't get significant votes for Rookie of the Year, he did get voted to the Pro Bowl.

However, to start the season, Pitts is averaging less than 40 yards per game and is on pace for less than 700 yards per game.

That's good production for a tight end, but not great for fantasy football.

Will Kyle Pitts turn it around this year?