Kyle Rudolph Has Reportedly Made His Free Agency Decision

Earlier this month, the Minnesota Vikings released their long-time tight end Kyle Rudolph. Now just a few weeks later, the veteran has reportedly found a new home.

According to multiple league insiders, Rudolph has come to an agreement with the New York Giants.

Rudolph’s agency originally shared a post on Instagram claiming the deal was a two-year, $16 million contract. That post was quickly deleted.

Despite the uncertainty with this post, the deal is reportedly still going through. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the contract is expected to be worth a maximum of $14 million over two years.

Expecting this one to come in at two years with a max value around $14 million for Kyle Rudolph and the #Giants. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2021

With 10 years of NFL experience under his belt, this potential payday seems like a lot to give the 31-year-old TE — especially for a team with quickly depleting cap room. Many wonder if this signing could mark the end of fourth-year tight end Evan Engram, who’s due $6.01 million in base salary through 2021.

This new deal may also affect contract negotiations on the wide receiver front. According to reports, top free-agent wideout Kenny Golladay is expected to meet with the Giants this afternoon. The two parties reportedly have mutual interest in securing a deal.

Whether the Rudolph contract alters the way the franchise approaches this meeting remains to be seen.

As the second worst ranked offense in the NFL last season, the Giants need all the help they can get. The signing of Rudolph could be one step in the right direction.

Through 10 seasons with the Vikings, the two-time Pro Bowler has notched 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns. 2020 was a down year for Rudolph though, recording just 334 yards and one touchdown after missing four games with a foot injury.

If he’s able to come back at full strength in 2021, Rudolph can provide a solid veteran presence and consistent production.