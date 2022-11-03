Kyle Schwarber Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Being No-Hit

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies were no-hit in Game 4 of this year's World Series matchup against the Houston Astros.

The no-hitter — tossed by a committee of four Houston pitchers — is just the second in World Series history and the first since 1956.

Obviously, this wasn't a fun night for the Phillies. When asked about the no-hitter after the game, Schwarber gave a blunt response.

“I really don’t give a s--t. I guess we’ll be in the history books," he said, per MLB insider Andy McCullough.

Fortunately for the Phillies, batting hasn't been an issue in their other games. In Game 3, the team set a World Series record of their own with five home runs. Schwarber was one of the five Philly batters to go yard.

With the series now tied at 2-2, the Phillies will look to bounce back and reclaim the lead in their final home game of the series.

When asked if the Phillies will have a tough time turning the page after last night's historic loss, Schwarber gave yet another blunt response.

"Absolutely not," he said.

Tonight's Game 5 matchup will begin at 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Stadium.