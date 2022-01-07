Kyle Shanahan Has Telling Comment On QB Jimmy Garoppolo Amid Injury Concerns

Heading into a crucial Week 18 matchup with significant playoff implications, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is questionable to take the field.

Jimmy G missed the 49ers’ Week 17 win over the Houston Texans with a Grade 3 UCL sprain in his throwing thumb that he suffered the week prior. Leading up to this weekend’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Niners QB1 has notched multiple limited practice sessions.

On Friday, head coach Mike Shanahan gave a vague update regarding Garoppolo’s status.

“I have an idea of how he feels going into a game. Jimmy, he’s going to want to play in the game regardless just like he did last week. But he’s not just going to lie to me. You can tell when he’s hoping something is going to feel right and when he truly believes it is,” he said, per 49ers insider David Lombardi.

If the Niners win on Sunday, they will seal their postseason fate as the No. 6 seed. If they lose, there are a few ways they can still make it into the postseason — but the team would certainly like to eliminate any doubt.

Given his limited participation in practice and reported will to play this weekend, it’s hard to imagine Garoppolo not taking the field for this weekend’s important matchup.

Sunday’s game will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET in LA’s SoFi Stadium.