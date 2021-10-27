Kyle Shanahan Addresses Old Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Report

In Seth Wickersham’s new book, It’s Better to Be Feared, highlighting the New England Patriots’ dynasty, reports of a possible 2021 draft-day trade for San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo were uncovered.

According to the book, the Patriots called the 49ers front office on Day 1 of the draft to inquire about Jimmy G’s trade value. The Pats reportedly offered a second-round pick in exchange for their former backup, but the Niners wanted a first rounder.

During a press conference on Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan fervently denied these rumors.

“No. None. I’d also like to not keep answering questions about a book. I promise, if that was the case, I would have talked to their head coach,” Shanahan told reporters when asked about the validity of these claims.

Whether these reports are true or false remains to be seen, but it certainly seems like the Patriots got the better of this rumored failed trade.

Without trading up and giving up any draft capital, New England was able to select Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick. The 49ers on the other hand gave up quite a bit to trade up for Trey Lance at No. 3.

Battling more injury issues this year, Garoppolo has put up some mediocre numbers through a 2-3 record as the Niners’ starter.

Looking to snap a four-game losing streak, Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy G and the 49ers will take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday.