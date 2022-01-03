Kyle Shanahan Announces Decision On 49ers Quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday with rookie Trey Lance at starting quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo was out with a thumb injury.

While Lance led the 49ers to a win on Sunday, the starting job will not be his moving forward if Garoppolo gets healthy.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters following the game that Garoppolo will start as soon as he’s medically cleared to play.

San Francisco finishes the regular season against the Rams next weekend.

“If Jimmy is 100 percent healthy and can do everything perfectly, then I’m going to definitely go with Jimmy,” Shanahan said, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’m not just going to throw a guy in after one game like this when Jimmy has been doing it for us all year.”

Shanahan added that Jimmy G. doesn’t need to be “100 percent” healthy to play next week.

“I think it’s going to be hard for Jimmy to be 100 percent which is how most people are this time of year,” Shanahan said. “Trey did a good job. If Jimmy can’t go, we won’t hesitate at all, but if we feel Jimmy can go and play confident, then Jimmy will be out there.”

The 49ers improved to 9-7 on the season with Sunday’s win over the Texans.