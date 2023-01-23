Kyle Shanahan Announces Jimmy Garoppolo's Status Monday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It's been nearly two months since Jimmy Garoppolo was injured and rookie Brock Purdy took his place. But will he be back on the practice field ahead of the NFC Championship Game this weekend?

Speaking to the media on Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he would be "very surprised" if Garoppolo practiced this week. However, he said that the team won't make a determination about his status until Wednesday.

Garoppolo has been out since early-December with a foot injury. At the time the injury was seen as season-ending, but he has been rehabbing hard in hopes of returning for the 49ers' playoff run.

Though with the way Brock Purdy has played, Garoppolo might not get his job back even if he magically got completely healthy tomorrow.

Brock Purdy has been nothing short of sensational since taking over for Garoppolo in that Miami game. He's 5-0 as a starter and is now 2-0 in the playoffs - and he's been wildly efficient in all of those games.

If Purdy is able to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl (and become the first rookie to ever do so), it seems likely that he will get the start and Garoppolo will be the backup at best.

Has Jimmy Garoppolo played his final game for the San Francisco 49ers?