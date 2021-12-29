Kyle Shanahan Announces Significant Jimmy Garoppolo News

During Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a chipped bone and a sprained ligament in his throwing thumb.

Upon reevaluation of the injury on Wednesday, it was revealed that the veteran signal caller suffered a grade 3 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament and will not require surgery.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shannan says Garoppolo has a chance to take the field this weekend, per Niners insider Matt Maiocco.

While Jimmy Garoppolo was able to tough it out and throw for more than 300 yards in Week 16’s 20-17 loss to the Titans, he was clearly affected by the injury. With his accuracy not at full capacity, the 49ers QB1 threw two ugly interceptions.

If Garoppolo is unable to take the field in Week 17, No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance will notch the second start of his NFL career.

San Francisco (8-7) will face off against the Houston Texans on Sunday. A win this weekend will bring the Niners one step closer to clinching a Wild Card spot in this year’s postseason.