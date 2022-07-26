Kyle Shanahan Announces Training Camp Expectation For Jimmy Garoppolo

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers watches the action during the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When it comes to Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is taking a page out of the Mike Tomlin playbook.

Appearing on the "The TK Show," Shanahan was asked about whether he expects Jimmy G to touch the team's practice field this offseason. To which he responded:

I think anything’s possible but that would surprise me right now.

Garoppolo is still recovering from shoulder surgery, clearing the decks for Trey Lance to take over San Francisco's offense.

Shanahan also revealed that he hasn't seen seen Jimmy since the season ended. Telling the podcast that the QB will report to camp for his physical, but practicing appears to be off the table.

Many thought Garoppolo would be dealt by now. However, the market for Jimmy G has been dry due to the injury and other teams knowing the Niners are ready to move on.