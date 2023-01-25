Kyle Shanahan Asked About 49ers Player's Arrest This Week

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers got some troubling news this morning with the report that defensive end Charles Omenihu was recently arrested on charges of domestic violence.

Naturally, the matter was brought up during head coach Kyle Shanahan's Wednesday press conference. Shanahan said that the team is letting the legal process take care of itself and expects him to play this weekend. He said that the team does not feel that Omenihu needs to be kicked off the team at this time.

"We’re letting the legal process take care of itself, so if he’s healthy, he’ll play this week. We’ve looked into it the last 48 hours, not only himself but other people. We don’t feel we should kick him off our team at this time," Shanahan said, via 49ers insider Cam Inman.

Omenihu has been a pretty big part of the 49ers' defense this season. He finished third on the team in sacks and second in QB hits this past season.

Shanahan would no doubt be loath to kick Omenihu off the team at this critical juncture.

According to Yahoo Sports, Omenihu was arrested in San Jose this past Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. Per the report, police were called to his home where his girlfriend alleged that he had pushed her to the ground during an argument.

The police have stated that the woman complained about pain in her arm but she declined medical treatment and had no visible injuries.

Omenihu reportedly cooperated with police before giving a statement, after which he was booked, posted bail and later left police custody.

At this time, he is not being charged with a crime.