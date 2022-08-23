Kyle Shanahan Asked If Jimmy Garoppolo Will Make 53-Man Roster

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The status of veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still one of the biggest question marks ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

The San Francisco organization could either hold onto Jimmy G as they continue to search for trade partners, or cut him loose before next week's final 53-man roster deadline.

When asked if the team would hold onto or cut Garoppolo next Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan refused to give a clear answer.

“Any scenario is possible," he said plainly, per 49ers insider David Lombardi.

The 49ers gave Garoppolo permission to seek trade partners earlier this offseason, but nothing has materialized. The team has committed to former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance as their starting quarterback in 2022 and Jimmy G has reportedly not been given the playbook for this coming season.

The 53-man roster cut deadline is one week from today on August 30. Garoppolo's contract year doesn't go into effect until September 10.

The 49ers would save more than $18 million against the cap if they release their veteran QB.