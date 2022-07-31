Kyle Shanahan Denies Narrative About Deebo Samuel Situation

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Deebo Samuel situation with the San Francisco 49ers has improved throughout the offseason.

It once looked like Samuel was going to be traded, but the team was able to repair some of the relationships with him. It's led to the two sides having contract negotiations and Samuel reporting to the team for training camp.

Samuel isn't fully practicing with the team, but the fact that he's even there is still a big deal.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media about Samuel's role heading into the season and doesn't think that his role plays a big deal with this next deal.

“Nope,” Shanahan said via ProFootballTalk. “I was wondering about these press conferences. Now it just clicked. No, guys, Deebo and I talk a lot. We’re good. And we understand our role. I know there’s a lot of noise for five months and tweets and a lot of people are repeating what someone said and repeating and repeating and repeating. There are a lot of negotiations going on. There’s a lot of money involved. It’s a big business deal, but besides everything else, we’re good.”

Samuel is one of the only top receivers from the 2019 class who has yet to get paid. Hunter Renfrow, AJ Brown, Terry McLaurin, and DK Metcalf all signed new deals where they got their money's worth.

Samuel is set to likely be in the backfield and out wide after what he did last season. He finished with 1,405 yards receiving and six touchdowns off 77 total receptions. He also rushed for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.

No matter what, Samuel is about to get a lot of money, considering how important he is to the team.