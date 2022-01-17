Kyle Shanahan Explains What Happened On Quarterback Sneak

Much of the talk around the NFL world surrounded Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback draw call at the end of Sunday’s Wild Card game. But an argument can be made that Kyle Shanahan’s call on a designed QB run could’ve been just as disastrous.

All-Pro tackle Trent Williams was flagged for a false start on a potential game-clinching QB sneak call after going in motion. However, the onus falls on Jimmy Garoppolo for snapping the ball before Williams was set.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pick AND screwed up a QB sneak in the fourth quarter of a playoff game he almost lost. It’s hard to overstate how bad he was when it really mattered. The 49ers won in spite of him. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) January 17, 2022

But why was Williams sent in motion in the first place? Kyle Shanahan explained the play after the game.

“We just shifted to an unbalanced,” Shanahan said, per NBC Sports. “It was on the silent count and it was quarterback sneak all the way, but Jimmy [Garoppolo] got really excited because of the look. Didn’t let Trent [Williams] get set.”

“He’s got to let him get set,” the 49ers coach continued. “It ended up not being a problem though, would have been a struggle to answer that one if it was.”

For the first time in his HOF career, Trent Williams experienced what it was like to win a playoff game. "It's the best feeling in the world." pic.twitter.com/rnFnTjDQTn — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) January 17, 2022

“Kyle said that?” Garoppolo asked in the postgame. Admitting, “Yeah, I mean that’s pretty much what happened.”

Thankfully for San Francisco the play didn’t come back to bite them. Thanks in large part to the Cowboys ineptitude near the end of regulation.